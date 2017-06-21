Congressman Scalise transferred out of ICU as he continues to improve

MedStar Washington Hospital Center issued an update on Congressman Steve Scalise's condition Friday, June 23 after the congressman was shot on June 14 during a congressional baseball game practice.

The hospital said the following:

Congressman Steve Scalise’s continued good progress allowed him to be transferred out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Thursday (June 22). He remains in fair condition as he continues an extended period of healing and rehabilitation.

On June 21, the hospital upgraded his condition from serious to fair.

Scalise was shot Wednesday, June 14 during a congressional baseball practice by a gunman who opened fire, injuring multiple people before being shot himself and later dying.

Scalise sustained a single wound from a rifle, entering in the area of his left hip.The bullet traveled straight across toward the other hip, in what doctor's call a transpelvic gunshot wound. The round fragmented, and caused significant damage to bones, internal organs and blood vessels.

