Congressman Scalise transferred out of ICU as he continues to improve

How'd you like to bring home a cool collectible, and help your community at the same time?More >>
How'd you like to bring home a cool collectible, and help your community at the same time?More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 23.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 23.More >>
Behavioral health and addiction recovery specialists met Friday to discuss crisis services and solutions. The community meeting was hosted by Capital Area Human Services, Facing Addiction, and the Bridge Center for Hope.More >>
Behavioral health and addiction recovery specialists met Friday to discuss crisis services and solutions. The community meeting was hosted by Capital Area Human Services, Facing Addiction, and the Bridge Center for Hope.More >>
After days of rain, the clouds are beginning to clear. However, you should expect more rain to linger through the weekend.More >>
After days of rain, the clouds are beginning to clear. However, you should expect more rain to linger through the weekend.More >>
A Hammond man has been arrested and is facing more than 600 counts of child pornography charges. His bond has been set at more than $70 million, reports Louisiana State Police.More >>
A Hammond man has been arrested and is facing more than 600 counts of child pornography charges. His bond has been set at more than $70 million, reports Louisiana State Police.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Ray Tensing, 27, was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting death of Samuel DuBose, 43.More >>
Ray Tensing, 27, was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting death of Samuel DuBose, 43.More >>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.More >>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
The mother told police she left the baby unattended for "a couple of minutes." Police said it was 18 minutes.More >>
The mother told police she left the baby unattended for "a couple of minutes." Police said it was 18 minutes.More >>
Former Governor Robert Bentley is back at work – practicing medicine that is.More >>
Former Governor Robert Bentley is back at work – practicing medicine that is.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
You hear the phrase 'no means no' thrown around when it comes to a woman's ability to protect herself from unwanted sexual advances, but in the state of North Carolina - no doesn't always mean no.More >>
You hear the phrase 'no means no' thrown around when it comes to a woman's ability to protect herself from unwanted sexual advances, but in the state of North Carolina - no doesn't always mean no.More >>
California's attorney general is blocking state-funded travel to Texas and three other states in response to what he considers anti-LGBT rights laws enacted this year.More >>
California's attorney general is blocking state-funded travel to Texas and three other states in response to what he considers anti-LGBT rights laws enacted this year.More >>
A friend of the resident reached out to the President of the Mississippi Rising Coalition Lea Campbell. Campbell, who founded the anti-racism organization based on the coast, said she has encountered KKK fliers more than once over the past year.More >>
A friend of the resident reached out to the President of the Mississippi Rising Coalition Lea Campbell. Campbell, who founded the anti-racism organization based on the coast, said she has encountered KKK fliers more than once over the past year.More >>