Congressman Scalise to begin rehabilitation as condition improves

MedStar Washington Hospital Center officials say Majority Whip Steve Scalise's condition has improved.

The hospital also upgraded his condition from serious to fair.

"Congressman Steve Scalise continues to make good progress," states a release from the hospital. "He is now listed in fair condition and is beginning an extended period of healing and rehabilitation."

Scalise was shot Wednesday, June 14 during a congressional baseball practice by a gunman who opened fire, injuring multiple people before being shot himself and later dying.

Scalise sustained a single wound from a rifle, entering in the area of his left hip.The bullet traveled straight across toward the other hip, in what doctor's call a transpelvic gunshot wound. The round fragmented, and caused significant damage to bones, internal organs and blood vessels.

RELATED: Democrats win congressional baseball game for charity honored with LSU gear

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.