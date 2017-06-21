FBI releases findings into shooting that injured La. Congressman Steve Scalise

The FBI and other law enforcement officials released the details of what happened when a gunman shot a top House Republican and four other people on a northern Virginia baseball field.

Leaders of the FBI's Washington field office discussed their investigative findings at a news conference Wednesday.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the House majority whip, was gravely wounded in the shooting last week. He has undergone several surgeries and remains hospitalized. His condition has been upgraded to serious.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)