FBI releases findings into shooting that injured La. Congressman Steve Scalise

List of available sandbag locations due to possible flooding.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, June 21.More >>
The FBI and other law enforcement officials released the details of what happened when a gunman shot a top House Republican and four other people on a northern Virginia baseball field.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for Louisiana as a result of Tropical Storm Cindy. Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy is affecting parts of the Gulf Coast, including Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
The following events have been canceled or adjusted due to expected wet weather on June 21 and 22.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
Children played and slept surrounded by pounds of cocaine at a Los Angeles day care center that a man used as a drug trafficking hub, authorities said.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, but its impact will be felt across several states.More >>
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, removing the country's counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the royal line of succession.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for Louisiana as a result of Tropical Storm Cindy. Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy is affecting parts of the Gulf Coast, including Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.More >>
It was standing-room only at a special-called Myrtle Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where law enforcement, community leaders and members of the public came out to discuss the recent outbreak of shootings within the city.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
