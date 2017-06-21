FEMA offers tips to August flood victims in temporary housing

Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy could produce life-threatening flash flooding across parts of the Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
Heavy rain and strong winds can lead to tornadoes and flooding. August flood survivors living in temporary housing and residences should take precautions before, during and after inclement weather.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, June 21.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Monday night.More >>
List of available sandbag locations due to possible flooding.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.More >>
It was standing-room only at a special-called Myrtle Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where law enforcement, community leaders and members of the public came out to discuss the recent outbreak of shootings within the city.More >>
Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy could produce life-threatening flash flooding across parts of the Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas.More >>
