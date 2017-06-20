Brothers arrested for 2014 murder after remains found in Iberville Parish last Halloween

Two brothers have been arrested in connection with the 2014 murder of Charles "C.J." Hills Jr., reports the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Officials with BRPD say Dandre Brown, 28, and Dorsey Sims, 43, both of Baker, were arrested Tuesday, June 20 with the assistance of the Louisiana State Police Task Force. They are accused of murdering Hills.

Hills was initially reported missing by his family back on January 29, 2014. His remains were positively identified by the Louisiana FACES Lab on March 1, 2017. This discovery was made after human remains were found along Hwy. 77 in Rosedale on October 31, 2016.

During the investigation, officials were able to find evidence that suggested Hills was killed in the Baton Rouge area.

Brown and Sims were both booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and are charged with second degree murder.

