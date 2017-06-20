School, city officials break ground on new Broadmoor Elementary School

List of available sandbag locations due to possible flooding.More >>
Two brothers have been arrested in connection with the 2014 murder of Charles "C.J." Hills Jr., reports the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
There was some good news for students in the Broadmoor area Tuesday.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, June 20.More >>
A Baton Rouge teen was arrested Monday for reportedly touching a woman in the bathroom of a Hooter's, says officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
A 4-year-old Florida girl is one of the internet's newest stars after she stole the show at her school's pre-K graduation.More >>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.More >>
It was standing-room only at a special-called Myrtle Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where law enforcement, community leaders and members of the public came out to discuss the recent outbreak of shootings within the city.More >>
A 13-year-old Akron boy is dead after investigators said he shot and killed himself while he and his best friend played Russian roulette.More >>
A Georgia man who thought it would be funny to push a four year old and an eight year old into a swimming pool at a Destin resort is now charged with two counts of child abuse.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
