School, city officials break ground on new Broadmoor Elementary School

There was some good news for students in the Broadmoor area Tuesday. A new school for elementary students is officially in the works.

School and city officials broke ground Tuesday, June 20 for the new school on Goodwood Blvd. The school will feature 40 new classrooms, including a new computer lab and music room. Plus, there will also be a new library media center, outdoor reading porch, and a center just for teachers. Superintendent Warren Drake says it has been a long time coming.

"I'm hopeful we can start right here with Broadmoor Elementary and move down this corridor. We know Broadmoor Middle needs renovation, we know Broadmoor Middle needs a new school or renovation, and we're going to bring that back to the people in the next couple of years to see if they agree, but this is the beginning of very exciting times for East Baton Rouge Parish,” said Drake.

The school is set to open in August of 2018.

