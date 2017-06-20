Teen arrested at Hooter's for reported inappropriate touching of woman in bathroom

A Baton Rouge teen was arrested Monday for reportedly touching a woman in the bathroom of a Hooter's, says officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the Hooter's on Corporate Blvd. Monday, June 19 around 11:30 p.m. in reference to a disturbance. While at the restaurant, officers spoke to the victim, who said a male, later identified as Jordale Carter, 19, approached her in the women's bathroom while she was washing her hands and began touching her inappropriately.

The victim says Carter also asked for her phone number while touching her inappropriately. The officer approached Carter, who reportedly began to run away from the officer. According to the report, the officer yelled at Carter multiple times to stop, but he continued to run away. The officer was able to chase Carter and apprehend him.

Carter was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of sexual battery and resisting arrest.

