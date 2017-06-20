Southern University investigating leaked 'private' video

Southern University is investigating a video that is of a sexual nature allegedly involving a university employee, sources tell WAFB.

The university would not comment on the contents of the video and released only a brief statement on the matter.

Southern University issued the following statement late Tuesday:

Southern University has received reports regarding a private video posted and shared online allegedly involving a university employee and/or student. Because of implications that a cyber-crime may have occurred, we take matters like this very seriously. It is our aim to provide a positive environment that is conducive to learning for our students and one that is supportive of faculty and staff in carrying out the University’s mission. To that end, we advise and caution our students and employees on the importance of data security as well as the ramifications of their conduct on social media. We will continue to take every measure to ensure that our students and staff understand that we want to ensure their safety and well being both on campus and online.

A source says the incident involves a high-profile member of the Southern University staff, but a university spokesman declined to comment on that. “No comment on personnel matters because of privacy,” the spokesman said in an emailed response.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.