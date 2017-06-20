Aqua Dams to reduce flood risk in Iberville Parish

An Aqua Dam has been deployed along Manchac Rd. in Iberville Parish to help protect houses that flooded there in August, but some homeowners are worried it will only make matters worse.

The temporary barrier is located along the three-mile stretch of Manchac Rd., from Alligator Bayou to Bayou Paul Rd. Once it's full, the 2.5 foot Aqua Dam will give Iberville Parish residents a little extra flood protection. It's a welcome sight for homeowners like Charlie King, who says he was homeless for two months after his house flooded in August.

“I was living with my daughter. It wasn't too bad, but it wasn't home,” said King.

A handful of residents who live just across the street, in East Baton Rouge Parish, are worried the dam will cause their houses to flood. “They need an Aqua Dam to save Iberville, but in doing so, they put East Baton Rouge in jeopardy,” said property owner, Johnny Braud.

Braud says he tried to voice his concerns with parish leaders, but can't seem to get a straight answer.

“East Baton Rouge has never voiced any opposition to this. They just don't get involved,” said Braud.

Iberville Parish hand delivered a letter to residents who live on the East Baton Rouge side of Manchac Rd. Tuesday morning, warning them their driveways would be blocked by the dam.

“I think they are jumping the gun,” said King.

Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso declined an on-camera interview, but told 9News, "I am not out to hurt anybody. I'm just trying to protect my people."

He says the dams will be there until the risk of flooding is gone. Meanwhile, engineers are working on setting up stairs to help East Baton Rouge residents get to and from their houses. EBR Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome says the Department of Public Works is monitoring the situation and is cooperating with neighboring parishes.

