Dog dies in Central fire on Droze Rd.

Tropical Storm Cindy has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
List of available sandbag locations due to possible flooding.More >>
The leader of a large scale drug trafficking network that operated in the Baton Rouge area was sentenced to 27 years in prison Tuesday.More >>
The following events have been canceled or adjusted due to expected wet weather on June 21 and 22.More >>
A Baton Rouge woman has been arrested for reportedly shooting the victim in the arm back on May 3, says the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
Police say a scene in under control after reports of an explosion at a train station in Brussels, Belguim.More >>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.More >>
Almost 300 miles from where Scott Hood found a camera laying on the ground near Blowing Rock, a man in Columbus, Ohio had pretty much written it off.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
The Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory that was issued Tuesday has been cancelled.More >>
It's that time of year - the time when snakes come out of the woodworks. For two West Texas men, they surely didn't expect to see one on their pickup as they were driving.More >>
A woman freaks out after she picks up a snake by mistake.More >>
