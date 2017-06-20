Dog dies in Central fire on Droze Rd.

Firefighters with the Central Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire in the 7500 block of Droze Rd. Tuesday.

Just after 3 p.m., crews entered the home and were able to put the fire out in about 15 minutes. Firefighters say they were able to save one dog, however, another dog did not make it.

Fire officials say an unattended pot on the stove caused the fire. East Side Fire Department and District 6 Fire Department assisted. The Red Cross was called out to assist the family.

