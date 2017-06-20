Woman arrested for attempted first degree murder after shooting in early May

A Baton Rouge woman has been arrested for reportedly shooting the victim in the arm back on May 3, says the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Officials with BRPD say back on May 3, officers were dispatched to Prescott Rd. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the right arm. Officers learned there were two other victims, who were the initial targets of the shooting, who were not struck by gunfire.

The victim who was hit was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers spoke to the victim at the hospital and learned that he heard arguing and stepped out of his apartment, then heard around 5 to 7 shots fired. The victim says he went back into his apartment and realized he'd been hit. He says he did not know who shot him or what the argument was about.

BRPD officers also spoke with the two intended victims, one of whom said he was in a heated argument on the phone with Katie Brooks, 33, who is his child's mother. Brooks reportedly told the victim she was bringing her current boyfriend to fight the victim.

When the two showed up, they reportedly got out of the car, Brooks armed with a handgun. The victim says Brooks fired around 5 to 7 shots towards him. He says the boyfriend and Brooks then drove away from the scene to flee police. BRPD says in total, three victims were in Brooks' line of fire.

Brooks was arrested Tuesday, June 20 and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted first degree murder.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.