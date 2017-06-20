Raising Cane's honors young entrepreneur

Raising Cane’s honored one giving, young entrepreneur on Tuesday.

Anthony Comeaux is from Gonzales and he was named the Lemonade Day Entrepreneur of the Year. Comeaux built a lemonade stand and raised over $1,200. He used the money to help his school’s 4H Club and buy stuffed animals for cancer patients.

"One of my friends' sister got cancer, and I got... I was sad,” Comeaux said. “But then I learned that you can still do stuff to help them and you can make them have joy."

Comeaux also got to meet Raising Cane’s CEO, Todd Graves. Lemonade Day is an annual event that the company holds every year to teach kids about business practices and giving back.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.



