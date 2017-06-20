Raising Cane's honors young entrepreneur

The following events have been canceled or adjusted due to expected wet weather on June 21 and 22.More >>
List of available sandbag locations due to possible flooding.More >>
Raising Cane’s honored one giving, young entrepreneur on Tuesday.More >>
The city of Baker says it's extra prepared for Tropical Storm Cindy.More >>
The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Media Advisory on behalf of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office for Easton Alfred, 7, and Endie Decosta, 2, of New Iberia.More >>
Police say a scene in under control after reports of an explosion at a train station in Brussels, Belguim.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
Forecasters said the storm will reach the Gulf Coast by Thursday, with little strengthening possible.More >>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
Recovery efforts continues for 12-year-old Mary Harrell who was pulled underwater Saturday at Lower Head Dam on the Pearl River north of The Rez.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
