Baker braces for Tropical Storm Cindy

The city of Baker says it's extra prepared for Tropical Storm Cindy.

The community suffered a lot of damage during the August Flood.

But Mayor Darnell Waites says they’re jumping out in front of this storm. City employees were busy Tuesday putting sand bags together.

Waites says emergency crews and police are on stand by for any problems.

"I got my finger on this one,” Waites said. “And so, we're gonna make sure that we're in the right place at the right time, doing the best we can. Don't know what's going to happen, but if it happens, we're gonna be able to make the right decision for the safety of the people of this city."

Homeowners in Baker can pick up sand bags at two locations: City Hall on Groom Road and the Public Works Building on Mississippi Street.

