MISSING: Two young children considered to be in imminent danger

Information provided by the Louisiana State Police

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Media Advisory on behalf of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office for Easton Alfred, 7, and Endie Decosta, 2, of New Iberia.

Easton is a white male child with black hair. He is approximately 4’0” tall and weighs about 40 to 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing boxer shorts and a t-shirt. He was barefoot. Endie is a white female child with light brown/blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is approximately 2’6” tall and weighs about 30 pounds.

Easton Alfred and Endie Decosta are believed to be with their mother, Raven Decosta. Raven Decosta, 30, is a white female with long brown hair and brown eyes. She has a dark complexion. She is approximately 5’7” tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Raven Decosta is believed to be traveling with the children in a beige 2002 Toyota Sienna minivan. The children were last seen on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at approximately 9:00 a.m. with Raven Decosta in the 5100 block of LA Hwy 14 in between New Iberia and Delcambre.

Law enforcement has reason to believe Easton and Endie are in imminent danger. The public is asked not to approach Raven Decosta. The photo of the minivan is a stock photo similar to Raven Decosta’s vehicle.

Anyone having information as to the whereabouts of Easton Alfred, Endie Decosta and/or Raven Decosta should immediately call 911, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711 or Louisiana State Police Sgt. Stacey Pearson of the Louisiana Clearinghouse for Missing & Exploited Children at (337) 962-2605 or stacey.pearson@la.gov.