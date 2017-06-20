FOUND: Two young children found safe after endangered child alert issued

Firefighters with the Central Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire in the 7500 block of Droze Rd. Tuesday.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
List of available sandbag locations due to possible flooding.More >>
The leader of a large scale drug trafficking network that operated in the Baton Rouge area was sentenced to 27 years in prison Tuesday.More >>
The following events have been canceled or adjusted due to expected wet weather on June 21 and 22.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday.More >>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
A post-graduation trip to the beach ended a little sooner than expected for three Virginia teens after they were arrested on drug and alcohol charges in Bladen County Saturday morning.More >>
Recovery efforts continues for 12-year-old Mary Harrell who was pulled underwater Saturday at Lower Head Dam on the Pearl River north of The Rez.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Almost 300 miles from where Scott Hood found a camera laying on the ground near Blowing Rock, a man in Columbus, Ohio had pretty much written it off.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday declared a statewide State of Emergency in anticipation of severe weather moving through Alabama starting on Tuesday.More >>
