Grand Isle braces for Tropical Storm Cindy

Residents and camp owners in Grand Isle are preparing for the approaching Tropical Storm Cindy.

The popular fishing town along the Louisiana coast is expected to see heavy rain from the storm.

Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle said that workers have brought in about 4,000 tons of rocks to strengthen the newly repaired levee on the southern edge. That portion of the “burrito levee” broke down during a recent strong storm. WVUE-TV Reporter Rob Masson reported six to eight foot waves at Grand Isle at noon today.

"As of this time we are not issuing an evacuation order," said Mayor Camardelle. "We are just asking everyone to monitor this storm and expect for a rain fall total that can range from 4" to 15". We will be experiencing unusual high tides that will range from 1' to 3' as well.

"If anyone has vehicles or campers in low areas they should bring them to higher areas until this storm has passed. If anyone is wanting to leave Grand Isle due to the weather we are asking that they do so at the earliest time due to high water being on LA1 in low areas.

"We will update as needed. All of our pumps are up and running and we also have back up pumps with Jefferson Parish on standby. The west end of the Island where the levee was bring washed away is in the process of being protected with rocks and rocks are still being put at this time."

Dodie Vegas, who works at Bridge Side Marina on Highway One said late Tuesday morning that they have seen plenty of camp owners from Baton Rouge and other areas stopping in.

“A lot of people are checking on their boats and tying them down.” Vegas says the threatening weather is not scaring off fisherman. “We are still selling a lot of bait,” she said.

