WANTED: Suspects locked robbery victim in trunk, ditched vehicle in another parish

Deputies are searching for two people who allegedly robbed a man, locked him in the trunk of a vehicle and then drove the car to another parish.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on June 11 in Sorrento.

Investigators learned that Shane Redman, 47, of Baton Rouge and David Gonday, 33, of Gonzales, allegedly robbed the victim in Sorrento.

The duo then locked the victim in the trunk of a vehicle, drove it to Hwy. 70 in Convent (St. James Parish), and left the vehicle with the victim still locked inside.

Thankfully the vehicle was discovered and the victim was released.

The victim was reportedly robbed of electronics and clothing items.

If you know anything regarding the location of Redman or Gonday, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

