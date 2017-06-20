Five suspects arrested after man found severely beaten, locked in trunk of his own car

Five people are in custody after an investigation into the beating of a man on June 11, where the man was found locked in the trunk of his own car, reports the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office found an abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 70 in Convent on June 11 and found a man who had been badly beaten locked inside the trunk. As the investigation continued, it was found that the man was put in the trunk after a robbery on Panama Rd. in Sorrento.

A joint investigation revealed Heather Firmin, 40, contacted the victim and told him to come to her home on Panama Rd. Officials say when he arrived, he was confronted and knocked unconscious by Dustin Eddy, 36, Richard Allen, 54, Shane Redmond, 47, and David Gonday, 33.

Officials say the four men stole electronics and clothing from the man's car and then put him in the trunk and drove him to Hwy. 70 in Convent, where they left the vehicle.

On June 15, Allen, Eddy, and Firmin were arrested. Their charges are as follows:

Allen (re-arrested Thursday, June 22 - charged with attempted first degree murder, second degree robbery, and simple kidnapping) Possession of a legend drug without a prescription Possession of schedule IV narcotics Possession of drug paraphernalia

(re-arrested Thursday, June 22 - charged with attempted first degree murder, second degree robbery, and simple kidnapping) Eddy Principal to attempted first degree murder Attempted first degree murder Second degree robbery Simple kidnapping

Firmin Principal to attempted first degree murder Attempted first degree murder Second degree robbery Simple kidnapping Criminal conspiracy Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics

Gonday (arrested Wednesday, June 21 by LSP Fugitive Apprehension Task Force on Crime Stoppers tip) Attempted first degree murder Second degree robbery Simple kidnapping

(arrested Wednesday, June 21 by LSP Fugitive Apprehension Task Force on Crime Stoppers tip) Redmond (turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday, June 20) Attempted first degree murder Second degree robbery Simple kidnapping

(turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday, June 20)

All five people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. No bond has currently been set. The case is still under investigation and more charges may be pending.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.