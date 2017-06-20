Five suspects arrested after man found severely beaten, locked in trunk of his own car

Five people are in custody after an investigation into the beating of a man on June 11, where the man was found locked in the trunk of his own car, reports the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
Kasey Faul talks to 9News with the noise of young children playing in the background. The 2017 Mrs. Louisiana wore the hat of a working woman before stepping into a stay-at-home mom mode. How did her life veer into the Mrs. Louisiana competition?More >>
A vote originally scheduled for tonight on whether to move the location of the Baton Rouge zoo was postponed to a later date.More >>
Killian Police Chief Dennis Hill was fired Tuesday night during a town hall meeting.More >>
LSU is moving ahead with growing medical marijuana.More >>
A Canadian special forces sniper took the shot from a tall building in what is thought to be a record distance for a sniper kill. It hit an ISIS fighter.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
Five people are in custody after an investigation into the beating of a man on June 11, where the man was found locked in the trunk of his own car, reports the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product...More >>
French authorities are investigating the death of a fitness blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product said Thursday.
Because of February flooding in California, the parasite that is harmless to humans is showing up in areas it couldn't reach before. The creepy looking fish can grow up to 3 feet in length.More >>
There are multiple reports of damage from folks in west Jefferson County, Alabama after a possible tornado touched down near Fairfield as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy passed through Thursday afternoon.More >>
A man who lives south of Klondike, TX is recovering in a Lubbock hospital after being bitten by a deadly Mojave rattlesnake on Sunday. According to the Lamesa Press-Reporter, 53-year-old Milton Richards tried to kill the snake in his backyard around 9 p.m.More >>
A house featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper has been put on the market and the price tag is turning heads.More >>
