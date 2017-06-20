Man killed after being shot multiple times while sitting in vehicle

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Monday night.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the 800 block of Swan Street at roughly 11 p.m.

The victim, Quinton Johnson, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was shot multiple times.

Investigators have not yet established a motive or suspect for this shooting.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

