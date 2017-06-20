EBR Mosquito Abatement tests positive sample of mosquitoes carrying West Nile

The area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico is showing little change in current state and forecast track. As of 10 a.m., the center of circulation was located at 25.9 N, 90.5 W, or about 265 miles south of the mouth of Morgan City.More >>
Deputies are searching for two people who allegedly robbed a man, locked him in the trunk of a vehicle and then drove the car to another parish.More >>
East Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control has been actively working to fight off mosquitoes. Recently, the agency collected samples of three species of mosquito.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Monday night.More >>
List of available sandbag locations due to possible flooding.More >>
He had the kids on Father's Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother's home Sunday night.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
What happened to Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died just days after North Korea released him from detention, has outsiders baffled.More >>
A slot machine told her she won $43 million. But the casino says the machine malfunctioned.More >>
Video captured outside of a Wal-Mart shows an Evansville police officer attempting to get a baby out of a car, in the store's parking lot.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Once the homeowner got an alert about movement in his home, he and his neighbor teamed up to make sure the suspect wasn't going anywhere.More >>
Bill Conner is on a healing journey.More >>
