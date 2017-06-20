OUR TURN: Hurricane Prep

It hardly seems fair for us to have to think about the possibility of a hurricane when many people in our community are still struggling to recover from our last weather calamity, but that’s where we are today.

Tropical weather activity has already begun and our meteorologists are urging people to pay attention. Another trap we could fall into here is cockiness about our preparedness. We’ve just been through what some people called a thousand-year flood, so if we made it through that, we should be able to make it through anything, right?

Well, that’s not exactly correct. A tropical storm or hurricane could pose dangers that are different from the flood and of course, other neighborhoods might be impacted. So, let’s prepare for this hurricane season like the weather veterans we are.

As a reminder, WAFB has many resources available on our home page and on our apps, including all the content from the 2017 edition of our "5th Season" weather special.

That's "Our Turn." Now, it's your turn. To comment on this segment or anything else, visit us on Facebook or send an email to yourturn@wafb.com.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.