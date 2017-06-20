LSU moves to elimination bracket after 13-1 loss to Oregon State

Information provided by LSU Sports

OMAHA, Neb. - Nothing went the LSU Baseball team's way in the College World Series winners' bracket, as No. 1-seed Oregon State defeated the Tigers, 13-1, Monday night at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.

LSU (49-18) will again face Florida State on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT in an elimination game. The game will be televised by ESPN and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network starting at 5:30 p.m.

Trailing 1-0, Tigers freshman starting pitcher Eric Walker (8-2) left the game in the third inning due to arm soreness. LSU reliever Caleb Gilbert held the Beavers in check into the fifth when an error extended the inning and allowed Oregon State to add two unearned runs to lead 3-0.

A five-run sixth inning for Oregon State included a grand slam.

LSU freshman center fielder Zach Watson had two of the Tigers' four hits including a solo home run in the seventh.

