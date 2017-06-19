Future of homes involved in Rouzan lawsuit remains in limbo

A legal battle over property at a Baton Rouge housing development went before district judge Janice Clark Monday.

It's a fight that has been brewing for years. The lawsuit could force a handful of homes in the Rouzan development in Southdowns to be torn down. It's something attorney Alex St. Amant says cannot come soon enough.

"We are a little hungry for justice," said St. Amant.

It is a hunger that has not been satisfied for nearly ten years now. The original lawsuit alleges developer, Tommy Spinosa, built at least six houses near Glasgow Ave. on property that belonged to someone else. St. Amant says his clients have been fighting to have them removed ever since.

"It's always been the timing of it and the miscarriage of justice by the timing of it,” St. Amant said. “It's been there almost ten years."

The matter was decided in district court two years ago in favor of Spinosa, but in April of this year, the First Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the ruling against the developer, saying he would have to tear down the homes.

A hearing was set Monday to determine damages and set a date to tear down the homes. St. Amant says unfortunately, that did not happen.

"Instead, the opposite occurred,” St. Amant added. “It became more befuddled and we did not get a date for that to occur."

Now, St. Amant's clients and those who are still living in the homes remain in limbo. While it's an unfortunate situation, he says they do not have any ill will towards the homeowners he says were misled.

"They are misinformed and they are suffering. I would like to offer whatever assistance I can and direct them to the proper persons who may help them," said St. Amant.

Spinosa and his attorneys declined to be interviewed for the story. Clark said she will make a decision in the case soon.

