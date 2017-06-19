Head of La. Craft Brewers Guild addresses Press Club about growing industry in the state

The head of the Louisiana Craft Brewers Guild spoke to the Press Club of Baton Rouge Monday to discuss the growing craft beer industry in the state.

Back in March, the Alcohol and Tobacco Control added a rule stating food sales cannot be more than 25 percent of beer sales. He also addressed the House bill that would have prohibited breweries from licensing with universities, such as Tin Roof Brewing Company's agreement to sell LSU-branded "Bayou Bengal" beer.

"That bill would have caused two breweries to lose out on big investments that they made. Huge agreement based on years looking forward,” said Cary Koch with the Louisiana Craft Brewers Guild.

That bill was defeated.

Louisiana has 30 breweries statewide, with six opening this year and dozens more in the planning stages.

