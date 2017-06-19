La. has 45 more new laws after Gov. Edwards signs bills - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

La. has 45 more new laws after Gov. Edwards signs bills

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB) Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

On Monday, June 19, Governor John Bel Edwards signed another 45 bills into new laws.

He signed the following bills:

  • ACT 232 – SB 43: Provides relative to compensation and distribution of costs of justices of the peace and constables. 
  • ACT 233 – SB 23: Designates the new bridge across Goose Bayou on LA 45 in Jefferson Parish as the "Jules Nunez Bridge" ACT 234 – SB 37
  • ACT 234 – SB 37: Provides relative to the Louisiana State Board of Examiners of Psychologists
  • ACT 235 – SB 38: Provides with respect to mental health counselors
  • ACT 236 – SB 59: Provides relative to prescription drug price information.
  • ACT 237 – SB 66: Provides relative to the Children's Cabinet and the Child Poverty Prevention Council of Louisiana. 
  • ACT 238 – SB 69: Provides for the exclusive regulation of drones by the state. 
  • ACT 239 – SB 81: Provides for curatorship. 
  • ACT 240 – SB 90: Provides relative to scholarships for children of certain law enforcement officers and other investigative employees killed or permanently disabled in the line of duty. 
  • ACT 241 – SB 96: Provides relative to the prescription monitoring program.
  • ACT 242 – SB 99: Provides relative to the St. Tammany Parish Development District.
  • ACT 243 – SB 128: Prohibits cutting, resection, excision, harvesting, or removal of a body part, organ, or tissue of an aborted unborn child for sale, commerce, transport, research, or profit
  • ACT 244 – SB 129: Provides relative to indemnity for right and servitude of passage on certain waterways
  • ACT 245 – SB 150: Provides for the Ports of Louisiana tax credits.
  • ACT 246 – SB 151: Provides for the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.
  • ACT 247 – SB 154: Requires posting notification of mobile speed camera location.
  • ACT 248 – SB 163: Provides an exemption from the requirement that state prisons purchase goods from Prison Enterprises, if the goods can be purchased for less in the parish in which the facility is located.
  • ACT 249 – SB 164: Provides the procedures for the sale of certain school lands by a school board.
  • ACT 250 – SB 190: Provides relative to the provision of transition courses to high school seniors who are not college ready. 
  • ACT 251 – SB 193: Provides relative to certificate renewals by the Louisiana State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors.
  • ACT 252 – SB 195: Provides relative to the suspension of racing privileges.
  • ACT 253 – SB 215: Provides relative to the enrollment procedures of certain charter schools.
  • ACT 254 – SB 216:  Provides for physician assistants executing emergency certificates relative to alleged mental illness or substance abuse.
  • ACT 255 – SB 217:  Increases the number of continuing education hours for chiropractors.
  • ACT 256 – SB 255: Provides relative to health-related policies established by certain early learning centers.
  • ACT 257 – SB 146: Provides relative to the Habitual Offender Law.
  • ACT 258 – HB 116: Provides relative to the registration and rights of crime victims
  • ACT 259 – HB 156: Provides for the gear authorized for oyster harvest on Calcasieu Lake and Sabine Lake
  • ACT 260 – HB 249: Provides relative to the payment of fines, fees, costs, restitution, and other monetary obligations related to an offender's conviction
  • ACT 261 – HB 489: Reinvests money from savings realized as a result of reforms to the criminal justice system and requires the collection of data in this regard
  • ACT 262– HB 519: Provides relative to the issuance of certain licenses to ex-offenders
  • ACT 263 – HB 533: Provides relative to drinking water standards
  • ACT 264 – HB 680: Provides relative to child support when a parent is incarcerated
  • ACT 265 – HB 681: Eliminates restrictions on eligibility for certain public assistance for persons with prior drug convictions
  • ACT 266 – HB 79: Prohibits corporal punishment for certain students with exceptionalities
  • ACT 267 – HB 205: Provides relative to the length of time certain applicants are required to wait before applying for a pardon or commutation of sentence
  • ACT 268 – HB 227: Provides relative to sealing and delivering depositions
  • ACT 269 – HB 266: Provides for term limits for members of the nominating committee of certain flood protection authorities
  • ACT 270 – HB 337: Provides for an individual income tax credit for improvements made to the residences of individuals with certain disabilities
  • ACT 271 – HB 473: Provides relative to P.O.S.T. certification of peace officers
  • ACT 272 – HB 481: Provides relative to law enforcement officers
  • ACT 273 – HB 582: Provides relative to the telecommunications tax for the deaf
  • ACT 274 – HB 601: Establishes the Louisiana Uniform Local Sales Tax Board
  • ACT 275 – HB 646: Provides for changes to the sound recording investor tax credit and provides for the amount of the expenditure verification report fee and deposit
  • ACT 276 – HB 688: Prohibits a public post-secondary education institution from inquiring about a prospective student's criminal history, except for history pertaining to specified offenses, prior to his acceptance for admission

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly