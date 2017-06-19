Eggplant Caponata

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air date: June 20, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse.

Prep Time: 2 Hours

Yields: 4 Servings

Comment:

This recipe was submitted by Debbie Carmichael of Prairieville, Louisiana.

Ingredients:

2 large eggplants, peeled and large cubed

½ cup olive oil

1 cups diced onions

½ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup diced green bell pepper

¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

3 tbsps minced garlic

1 (6-ounce) can pitted black olives, cut in half

¼ cup pitted green olives, coarsely chopped

¾ cup olive juice

3 tbsps sugar

¼ cup capers

½ tsp dried oregano

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp granulated garlic

Method:

Soak eggplant cubes in lightly salted water for 20 minutes then squeeze water from cubes, set aside. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Sauté onions, celery and bell peppers for 30 minutes, stirring often. Stir in eggplant. Cover and cook for 30 minutes, stirring often. Add tomato sauce and paste then cook 15 minutes. Stir in minced garlic, olives, olive juice, sugar, capers, oregano, salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. Cook 15 minutes, or until mixture is thickened. Serve warm or cold with crostini or crackers as an appetizer or as a vegetable side dish.