LSU center Elbert Robinson III stepping away from basketball team

LSU center Elbert Robinson III is stepping away from the LSU basketball team due to medical reasons.

Last season, the Garland, TX native, played in 22 games, averaging 2.1 points per game and just over one rebound a game.

“I have really enjoyed getting to know Elbert and he has worked extremely hard in our offseason program since our arrival,” head coach Will Wade said in a release. “The LSU Athletics Department and our basketball program will continue to support Elbert and to make sure that we help him reach his ultimate goal of graduating next year with a degree from LSU.”

Robinson III will remain at LSU and is on pace to graduate in 2018.

