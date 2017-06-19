Mayor speaks at event, gives women advice on how to overcome adversity in their careers

Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome stopped by Woman's Hospital Monday for a session on women in public service.

The Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) hosted the event. Mayor Broome and council members talked about their careers and gave women advice on how to overcome adversity as they work on their careers.

"Do their own personal evaluation and assessment. Where they are on their own personal journey. If it is dealing with their career or their family. And hopefully, we all have to make adjustments to get to the next level,” said Broome.

The YWCA will be hosting more speaking sessions in the fall and winter.

