TCBY in Bocage Village to close after more than 20 years in busi

TCBY in Bocage Village to close after more than 20 years in business

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

TCBY in the Bocage Village Shopping Center is set to close Monday, June 26 after more than 20 years in business, says the Business Report.

Richard Daspit Sr., who acquired the store in 2004, says increased competition in the frozen yogurt market prompted the closure. "There are 53 establishments that sell frozen yogurt in Baton Rouge right now. When I first got into this business, we were the only frozen yogurt in town," said Daspit.

Daspit also says business in the Bocage Village Shopping Center has declined since Dearman's closed due to a fire.

