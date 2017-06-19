New Disney movie 'Timmy Failure' to hold cast auditions in Baton Rouge

A new Disney film called Timmy Failure is looking to cast its lead, as well as a handful of supporting roles, specifically open to children who have never acted before.

Auditions will be held in Baton Rouge in the coming weeks. The Department of Motion Pictures is looking for children ages 9-12 of any gender or ethnicity. Timmy Failure is based on a popular children's book series that stars a young boy, Timmy Failure, a clueless and comically self-confident kid who runs an amateur detective agency along with a polar bear named Total.

No acting experience is necessary to audition.

Kids with unconventional looks, incredible intelligence, and who see life through their own lens and will happily speak about whatever they believe to be true are especially desired. The department is looking to cast a kid who marches to the beat of their own drum.

Anyone interested in scheduling an audition should send a photo of their child along with their contact information and location to timmyfailurecastingsouth@disneympp.com, or leave a voicemail or text at 504-517-3372.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.