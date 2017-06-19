Join WAFB and Tiger Shredding and Recycling for a FREE community shred day this Saturday, June 24th at the Alliance Safety Council Building on Reiger Road near Siegen Lane. Below is a list of items that can be brought to the free recycle day:
PAPER ONLY
- NO PLASTIC
- NO CDS
- NO TAPES
- NO METAL
- NO 3 RING BINDERS
HARD DRIVES ONLY
- NO COMPUTERS
- NO MONITORS
- NO KEYBOARDS
- NO SPEAKERS
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
