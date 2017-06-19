Join WAFB and Tiger Shredding and Recycling for a FREE community shred day this Saturday, June 24th at the Alliance Safety Council Building on Reiger Road near Siegen Lane. Below is a list of items that can be brought to the free recycle day:

PAPER ONLY

- NO PLASTIC

- NO CDS

- NO TAPES

- NO METAL

- NO 3 RING BINDERS

HARD DRIVES ONLY

- NO COMPUTERS

- NO MONITORS

- NO KEYBOARDS

- NO SPEAKERS