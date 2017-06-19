Man on probation arrested for reportedly attempting to smuggle drugs into jail

The Washington Parish Jail staff intercepted a stash of drugs Saturday evening that a man on probation was reportedly trying to smuggle into the jail.

The Washington Parish Sheriff's Office reports Leigh Edward Cutrer, 37, of Bogalusa, was serving a probation sentence which required he regularly report to the jail to serve a specified number of days.

Officials with the sheriff's office say as soon as Cutrer passed through the security door into the jail, he was searched by staff members, who discovered a quantity of marijuana, hydrocodone, and tobacco. The drugs were seized and Cutrer was detained.

A warrant for Cutrer's arrest was then prepared by a judge on the morning of June 19. Cutrer was booked on his new charge of introduction of contraband, possession of schedule IV narcotics, and possession of schedule I narcotics. Bond has not yet been set, but Cutrer will not be eligible for release due to the violation of his probation.

Cutrer was originally arrested on April 26, 2016 on a charge of attempted second degree murder. He was released the next day after posting a $125,000 bond. Then in January of 2017, Cutrer began serving his probation sentence.

"Our amazing jail staff does not receive the recognition they deserve. They are the unsung heroes of the criminal justice system and do an awesome job of managing the jail population. Their job is very demanding and very difficult, but they perform their duties in a very professional manner. I tip my hat to them for a job well done," said Sheriff Randy Seal.

