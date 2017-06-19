Killian mayor resigns to take job in Texas

Killian Mayor Craig McGhee has announced his resignation, effective June 30.

This comes less than a week after McGhee fired Chief of Police Dennis Hill on Tuesday, June 13.

McGhee says his last day on the job will be June 30, and that he has accepted a position with a safety company in Midland, Texas due to the lack of activity in the oil industry in the Gulf of Mexico.

He released the following letter of resignation:

