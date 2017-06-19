SCAM ALERT: Caller pretending to be from Capital One Bank

Officials in Assumption Parish are warning about a caller who is attempting to solicit money for a fake charity.

The caller pretends to be from Capital One Bank, investigators say, and asks for money to aid Afghan children.

"Capital One Bank is not engaged in any fundraising efforts soliciting funds for Afghan causes," states a press release.

If you get a call, HANG UP!

You should then contact your local sheriff's office to report the incident.

