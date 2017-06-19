Man killed, woman seriously injured by hit-and-run driver

Deputies are searching for a hit-and-run driver who reportedly killed a 31-year-old man and seriously wounded a woman.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at roughly 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 18.

The two pedestrians were reportedly walking on the shoulder of W. Club Deluxe Rd. At the KOA Campground when they were struck by a vehicle.

The driver reportedly took off and there were no witnesses of the crash. However, a dark colored two-door sports car was seen leaving the area where the victims were located.

Walter Collier of Ponchatoula was pronounced dead at the scene. The female was transported to a local hospital where she is being treated.

IF you know anything regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.

