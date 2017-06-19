Man killed, woman seriously injured by hit-and-run driver

Officials in Assumption Parish are warning about a caller who is attempting to solicit money for a fake charity.More >>
The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) urges everyone to be aware of two areas of low pressure for possible tropical development.More >>
Deputies are searching for a hit-and-run driver who reportedly killed a 31-year-old man and seriously wounded a woman. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at roughly 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 18. The two pedestrians were reportedly walking on the should of W. Club Deluxe Rd. At the KOA Campground when they were struck by a vehicle. The driver reportedly took off and there were no witnesses of th...More >>
List of available sandbag locations due to possible flooding.More >>
A Baton Rouge woman is behind bars after allegedly texting her husband's girlfriend, then trying to run her over with a car.More >>
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system...More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 9-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
The voter data was on an unsecured Amazon Drive account, and included 1.1 terabytes of personal voter information.More >>
The Supreme Court says the government can't refuse to register trademarks that are considered offensive.More >>
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.More >>
The names of the jurors who failed to reach a verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have not been made public, but the judge could revisit the issue as early as Monday.More >>
