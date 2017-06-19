SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Mentorship Sharks hoping to improve from lone win last season

One win. That is all the Mentorship Sharks could achieve last season.

That one win came as a gift when a technicality caused the Belaire Bengals to forfeit their win to Mentorship. The losing season led head coach, Keidren Davis, to resign, leaving defensive coordinator, Chris Bland, to take over as interim head coach.

“I enjoy every minute of it. Even if I don’t get selected, it’s been a great deal, dealing with the kids, even though I know them very well. A lot of them, I’ve been knowing since about fifth grade,” said Bland.

A permanent head coach is expected to be named within the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.