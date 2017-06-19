Woman accused setting bedroom door on fire after hitting husband's girlfriend with car

A Baton Rouge woman is behind bars after allegedly texting her husband's girlfriend, then trying to run her over with a car.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened on Sunday, June 18 at roughly 11:13 p.m.

The report states that Jaquoia Smith, 35, found out her husband was seeing another woman, so she allegedly texted the woman pretending to be her husband. She then reportedly invited the woman over their Tigerland apartment.

When the woman arrived, according to the report, Smith allegedly tried to hit her with a car. Smith is then accused of trying to beat her husband.

"The victim stated he pushed [her] out of the bedroom and locked himself in the room," states the report. "Shortly after, the victim advised he saw fiery flames coming underneath the bedroom door of which he was inside."

The victim told police that Smith set the door on fire.

Smith was arrested and charged with domestic abuse battery and aggravated arson. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Her bond is set at $20,000.

