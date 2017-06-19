SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: U-High to return most of its starters

For a University High Cubs team that advanced to the state semifinals last season, returning eight to nine starters on both sides of the ball is very promising.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what kind of team dynamic we can have. I think we've had a really good off-season where guys are working with a purpose, working to be good teammates. I think if those things continue, we're off to a really good start,” U High head coach, Chad Mahaffey said.

The road to a Division II state championship begins with seasoned juniors, including running back Mike Hollins and two-way performer Christian Harris at wide receiver and cornerback.

Hollins was out for most of last season with a high ankle sprain, but came back in week nine to help the Cubs make their playoff run. After missing this year’s spring game due to a knee injury, Hollins should be healthy in time for the upcoming season.

Junior John Gordon McKernan will likely get most of the reps at quarterback, while Alex Popov is poised to be rotated in.

