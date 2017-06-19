SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: St James moves forward without Narcisse

The St. James Wildcats may have gifted the LSU Tigers their latest quarterback threat in Lowell Narcisse. However, losing in the first round of playoffs against Peabody was not another proud moment.More >>
The St. James Wildcats may have gifted the LSU Tigers their latest quarterback threat in Lowell Narcisse. However, losing in the first round of playoffs against Peabody was not another proud moment. Though Narcisse will not be in the huddle next season, senior quarterback Demarcus Williams is poised to lead the Wildcats offense. "My philosophy is the quarterback has tMore >>
A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to record video of women under their dresses at a Baton Rouge church.More >>
The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) urges everyone to be aware of two areas of low pressure for possible tropical development.More >>
Bill Conner is on a healing journey.More >>
Deputies need your help to find the person who robbed a truck stop employee at gunpoint.More >>
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
The names of the jurors who failed to reach a verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have not been made public, but the judge could revisit the issue as early as Monday.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 9-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>