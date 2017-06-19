SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: St James moves forward without Narcisse

The St. James Wildcats may have gifted the LSU Tigers their latest quarterback threat in Lowell Narcisse.

However, losing in the first round of playoffs against Peabody was not another proud moment.

Though Narcisse will not be in the huddle next season, senior quarterback Demarcus Williams is poised to lead the Wildcats offense.

"My philosophy is the quarterback has to be the coach on the field. He has to take charge and ownership. We always say give him the keys to the Cadillac and let him drive it. He's got to get it done," head coach Robert Valdez says.

Valdez is also confident in his experienced defense to help improve the team's 8-3 record from last season. The Wildcats will be returning 11 seniors on defense, including defensive lineman Jason Dumas and defensive back Shawn Preston.

The Wildcats face off against the West St. John Rams in the season opener.

