WANTED: Armed robber threatens clerk at St. Helena truck stop

ST. HELENA PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Deputies need your help to find the person who robbed a truck stop employee at gunpoint.  

According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on June 19 at roughly 3:45 a.m. at the Tall Timber Truck Stop on LA Hwy. 16.  

"The suspect entered the store, approached the clerk, with a hand gun demand money from the employee threatening to shoot her if she didn't comply," states a press release. "The clerk handed over the money and the suspect fled store in a black Dodge Ram appeared to be a 2005 to a 2008 model."  

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. 

