WANTED: Man smashes window at Prairieville pharmacy, gets away with drugs

Deputies need your help to find a man who is accused of burglarizing a pharmacy in Prairieville.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened on Sunday, June 18 at Galvez Pharmacy located on Hwy. 42.

"Detectives responded to the pharmacy shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday morning and obtained surveillance video from the area," states a press release. "Detectives observed a white male wearing a long blonde wig dressed in a green hooded sweatshirt, pink gloves, blue jeans, and black shoes exit a silver Toyota Camry and run to the door of the pharmacy with a red hammer and strike the glass of the pharmacy and enter the store stealing an undisclosed amount of prescription medications."

Investigators identified the suspect as Aaron Beyl, 36. Additionally, they located the vehicle he was allegedly driving at a Baton Rouge home.

Officials say Beyl has been arrested for similar crimes in the past. They say he was charged with simple burglary of a pharmacy in 2006 and 2012 and obtaining prescription by fraud in 2010.

If you know anything regarding Beyl's whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

