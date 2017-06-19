Up-skirt recordings at church lands Baton Rouge man behind bars

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to record video of women under their dresses at a Baton Rouge church.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the alleged incident happened at Parkview Baptist Church located on Jefferson Hwy.

The victim called police and stated that the suspect, Blake Williamson, used a camera attached to a briefcase to try and record video under her skirt.

"The victim advised that [Williamson] has attempted this several times over the last two months," states the report.

After witnessing this, another individual captured the attempts on camera.

"I then viewed the recordings and observed [Williamson] to have a black briefcase with a device attached to the outside of it," states the report. "[Williamson] could be clearly seen trying to position the device in a way to view up the victim's dress."

The initial report was taken on June 11. The victim then called police a second time on June 18.

"I contacted [Williamson], advised him of his rights per miranda, and [Williamson] handed me the camera and stated that he was trying to look up women's skirts," states the report. "[Williamson] then stated that beginning in May 2017 he would attach the camera to his briefcase and try to obtain video looking up women's dresses."

Parkview Baptist Church released the following statement:

We are aware of an arrest that took place on our campus on Sunday, June 18. There is no indication at this time that this incident has affected our campus at large. We appreciate our officers who are very vigilant on our campus and who are keeping us apprised of anything we would need to know.

Williamson was arrested and charged with video voyeurism. He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. His bond is set at $2,500.

