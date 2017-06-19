CWS Game 2: LSU vs Oregon State Preview

The competition shifts to a higher-level Monday night when LSU faces No. 1 Oregon State at the College World Series.

Freshman pitcher Eric Walker (8-1) will have the daunting task of outdueling a Beavers pitching staff that boasts an incredible 1.86 ERA.

The Tigers do catch a bit of a break, when they face sophomore Bryce Fehmel (5-2, 3.80 ERA), and not one of top two Beaver starters.

Here is a statistical comparison between the teams and a look at OSU's hitting and pitching leaders.

2017 LSU OREGON STATE Record 49-17 55-4 Conference 21-9 27-3 Ranking 4 1 Streak Won 17 Won 22

Oregon State lost one game in February, zero in March, three in April, zero in May and zero in June.

TEAM HITTING:

2017 LSU OREGON STATE Batting Avg .294 .296 Home Runs 62 29 Triples 12 18 Doubles 113 102 Runs/Game 6.9 6.0

TOP HITTERS FOR THE BEAVERS:

Nick Madrigal: .385 batting average, four home runs, two triples, 14 doubles, 37 RBI and 16 stolen bases (20 attempts)

Steven Kwan: .338 batting average, one home run, one triple, five doubles, 18 RBI and eight stolen bases (10 attempts)

KJ Harrison: .324 batting average, eight home runs, 13 doubles and 39 RBI

Trevor Larnach: .307 batting average, three home runs, 16 doubles and 44 RBI

TEAM PITCHING:

2017 LSU OREGON STATE ERA 3.54 1.86 Opp. Batting Avg .230 .195 Strikeouts 581 491 Base on Balls 242 151

TOP PITCHERS FOR THE BEAVERS:

Luke Heimlich: 11-1, 0.76 ERA, 16 starts, 118.1 innings pitched, 128 strikeouts (Did not travel with team)

Drew Rasmussen: 3-0, 0.79 ERA, seven appearances (four starts), 22.2 innings pitched and 24 strikeouts

Jake Thompson: 14-0, 1.84 ERA, 19 appearances (18 starts), 122.0 innings pitched and 114 strikeouts

Bryce Fehmel: 5-2, 3.80 ERA, 13 appearances (12 starts), 71.0 innings pitched and 45 strikeouts

--------

Max Engelbrekt: 3-0, 0.48 ERA, 16 appearances (0 starts), 5 saves, 18.2 innings pitched and 18 strikeouts

Mitchell Verburg: 1-0, 0.93 ERA, 14 appearances (0 starts), 9.2 innings pitched and nine strikeouts

Jake Mulholland: 7-1, 1.20 ERA, 28 appearances (0 starts), six saves, 52.1 innings pitched and 44 strikeouts

First pitch between LSU and Oregon State is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.

If LSU wins they will not have to play again until Friday night, if they lose, the Tigers will have to work their way back through the losers bracket starting Wednesday night.

2017 LSU baseball schedule and scores

