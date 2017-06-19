Modern family: More courts allowing 'tri-parenting'

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) urges everyone to be aware of two areas of low pressure for possible tropical development.More >>
The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) urges everyone to be aware of two areas of low pressure for possible tropical development.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, June 19.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, June 19.More >>
Courts or legislatures in at least a dozen states have declared that some children have three parents. It's an arrangement sometimes called "tri-parenting."More >>
Courts or legislatures in at least a dozen states have declared that some children have three parents. It's an arrangement sometimes called "tri-parenting."More >>
Medical marijuana in Louisiana is moving closer to production, with a contractor for the growing operation chosen by Louisiana State University.More >>
Medical marijuana in Louisiana is moving closer to production, with a contractor for the growing operation chosen by Louisiana State University.More >>
World champion steer wrestler Tyler Waguespack always wanted to be like Mike. And when he was little Michael Jordan may have been the biggest sports icon on the planet, but he had his eyes on his dad,More >>
World champion steer wrestler Tyler Waguespack always wanted to be like Mike. And when he was little Michael Jordan may have been the biggest sports icon on the planet, but he had his eyes on his dad, Mike Waguespack a bull dogger himself. "Whenever I'd go to the rodeos with my Dad, I mean whenever I was sitting on the fence, a little kid watching him compete, I mean that's who I wanted to win," sMore >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.More >>
Two storms are brewing in the Atlantic basin and could become named storms within the next two days.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
Shakurra Payne is in the Hamilton County Jail after being accused of beating a Kentucky woman. Court records show she hit the victim 40 times in the face.More >>
The list of places Brooks Koepka had to go to win golf tournaments looks like a page straight out of a travelogue.More >>
The list of places Brooks Koepka had to go to win golf tournaments looks like a page straight out of a travelogue.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Harrison County, Texas, authorities are investigating the apparent suicide of a man Shreveport police think killed two people in their city Sunday morning, an SPD spokesman said.More >>
Harrison County, Texas, authorities are investigating the apparent suicide of a man Shreveport police think killed two people in their city Sunday morning, an SPD spokesman said.More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 9-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 9-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
A heartbreaking story this Father's Day weekend. A dad telling how his son died a hero at Put-In-Bay by saving the lives of family members after a freak accident electrified the water around their boat. The Currie family from Dublin, right outside Columbus, Ohio, was docked Friday night in Put-In-Bay at Miller Marina. Their dog Daisy ended up in the water and that's when something went horribly wrong. Jeff Currie's two sons, jumped in to help save the dog. Currie say...More >>
A heartbreaking story this Father's Day weekend. A dad telling how his son died a hero at Put-In-Bay by saving the lives of family members after a freak accident electrified the water around their boat. The Currie family from Dublin, right outside Columbus, Ohio, was docked Friday night in Put-In-Bay at Miller Marina. Their dog Daisy ended up in the water and that's when something went horribly wrong. Jeff Currie's two sons, jumped in to help save the dog. Currie say...More >>