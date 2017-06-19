Modern family: More courts allowing 'tri-parenting'

By Jennifer Peltz, Associated Press

Courts or legislatures in at least a dozen states have declared that some children have three parents. It's an arrangement sometimes called "tri-parenting."

While the cases are rare, they have appeared in states from Florida to Alaska.

Advocates say legal recognition reflects the realities of some families.

They include gay couples having a child with a friend, and a man seeking to remain in a paternal role after DNA shows someone else fathered the child he's raising. New York's first "tri-custody" ruling involved a husband, his wife and a female neighbor who had all become romantic partners and set out as three to have a child.

But some courts and experts have raised qualms that more parents could mean more parents could mean more conflict.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.