Contractor chosen for Louisiana medical marijuana production

Medical marijuana in Louisiana is moving closer to production, with a contractor for the growing operation chosen by Louisiana State University.

The LSU AgCenter has selected a New Orleans affiliate of a Las Vegas company to do the work. GB Sciences was chosen from seven potential vendors.

A contract awaits consideration by the university governing board on Thursday.

Louisiana lawmakers agreed to a framework for dispensing medical marijuana in 2015.

The law will eventually get medicinal-grade marijuana to people with cancer, a severe form of cerebral palsy, seizure disorders, epilepsy, muscular dystrophy and other diseases. Eligible patients are expected to have access to the drug next year.

Southern University is Louisiana's other authorized medical marijuana grower, and also remains in the planning stages.

