Tropical Storm Cindy weakens more; still several hours away from landfall

Tropical Storm Cindy has weakened even more as it continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico and heads toward the Louisiana-Texas border.

As of the 1 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the center of circulation was located at 29.2 North, 93.6 West, or about 65 miles south-southwest of Lake Charles. Maximum sustained winds were down to 45 mph and it was moving north-northwest at 7 mph.

Meteorologist Jay Grymes said Cindy should make landfall between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Most of the WAFB viewing area had the advantage of being in the dry slot of circulation around Tropical Storm Cindy on Wednesday and that resulted in a much-appreciated reduction in our forecast rain totals for the event. However, individual thunderstorms within the passing rain bands are still capable of brief, intense downpours and officials warn that the worst is not over yet.

"We continue to take this storm very seriously, we urge everyone in Louisiana to do the same," said Gov. John Bel Edwards during a press conference Wednesday. “Prepare for the worst while hope and pray for the best.”

Cindy is not expected to strengthen as it approaches land and will continue to weaken after making landfall. There are reports out of Alabama that the storm has claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy who was hit by a log in the surf.

The WAFB First Alert Weather Team explained that dry air is being pulled into the storm on its south and eastern flank, and that helped to weaken the storm early Wednesday morning. Given this dry air intrusion, the storm is not expected to re-intensifying, but more importantly, the dry air has reduced - but not totally eliminated - the flood threat across the WAFB viewing area and a FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect.

"We are now thinking that rainfall estimates will run something closer to a 2" to 4" range for much of the viewing area for the next 48 hours: nearly half of what we feared just 24 hours ago," WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes explained Wednesday. "However, isolated higher totals are sure to be reported especially for areas caught under persistent rain bands over the next 24 to 36 hours."

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Wednesday morning for Louisiana as a result of Tropical Storm Cindy. He said the declaration was made in response to the flash flooding and severe weather caused by the tropical system.

"We cannot stress the importance of avoiding high water," Edwards noted. "Last year, most of the injuries and some deaths were people in high water."

An emergency declaration must must be made by the governor before the state can apply for any federal assistance. The declaration includes includes 20 parishes and six more are expected to be added.

"I’m concerned about people all over the state. While the storm is not a hurricane, and some people will not take this storm as seriously as they should. That’s why I mention we had record rainfall last year," Edwards added.

During the press conference, La. National Guard Major Gen. Glenn H. Curtis noted that 100 high water vehicles have been pre-staged, as well as 33 boats, 200 additional high water vehicle and 50 more boats if needed. Four helicopters are on standby for search and rescue.

The National Hurricane Center discontinued the TROPICAL STORM WARNING north and east of the mouth of the Mississippi River, including Metro New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. The TROPICAL STORM WARNING remains in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas, to Grand Isle.

The NHC upgraded the low to Tropical Storm Cindy on Tuesday.

