Tropical Storm Cindy shows no strengthening; heavy rains fall across Gulf Coast

Roadway incidents for Wednesday, June 21.More >>
Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy is affecting parts of the Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecaster Jeff Morrow said dry air has influxed itself inside the storm, preventing it from strengthening.More >>
The following events have been canceled or adjusted due to expected wet weather on June 21 and 22.More >>
Heavy rain and strong winds can lead to tornadoes and flooding. August flood survivors living in temporary housing and residences should take precautions before, during and after inclement weather.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Monday night.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has appointed his 31-year-old son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince, removing the country's counterterrorism czar and a figure well-known to Washington from the royal line of succession.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, but its impact will be felt across several states.More >>
It was standing-room only at a special-called Myrtle Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where law enforcement, community leaders and members of the public came out to discuss the recent outbreak of shootings within the city.More >>
Forecasters said Cindy will reach the Gulf Coast by late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is packing winds of 60 mph.More >>
A post-graduation trip to the beach ended a little sooner than expected for three Virginia teens after they were arrested on drug and alcohol charges in Bladen County Saturday morning.More >>
Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy is affecting parts of the Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecaster Jeff Morrow said dry air has influxed itself inside the storm, preventing it from strengthening.More >>
A 4-year-old Florida girl is one of the internet's newest stars after she stole the show at her school's pre-K graduation.More >>
