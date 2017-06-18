Tropical Storm Cindy prompts Gov. John Bel Edwards to declare state of emergency

The 7 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center puts the center of circulation for Tropical Storm Cindy about 165 miles south-southwest of Morgan City. Rain continues across the Gulf Coast. (Source: WAFB)

Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for Louisiana as a result of Tropical Storm Cindy.

He said the declaration was made in response to the flash flooding and severe weather caused by the tropical system. An emergency declaration must must be made by the governor before the state can apply for any federal assistance. The declaration includes the entire state. Click here for the entire statement

The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at noon to update the public on the latest information related to the storm.

Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy is affecting parts of the Gulf Coast, including Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of the 7 a.m. intermediate advisory from the NHC, the center of circulation was located at 27.5 N, 92.2 W, or about 165 miles south-southwest of Morgan City. Maximum sustained winds were still at 60 mph and it continued moving northwest at 8 mph. The next complete advisory will be issued at 10 a.m.

Forecaster Jeff Morrow said dry air has influxed itself inside the storm, preventing it from strengthening. He added it can choke off the available moisture for the tropical storm to work with and cause it to weaken.

The NHC upgraded the low to Tropical Storm Cindy on Tuesday. Forecasters said the system is expected to make landfall on Thursday over southeastern Texas or southwestern Louisiana. They added little change in strength is expected Wednesday.

A TORNADO WATCH was issued Tuesday night for the following parishes:

Ascension

Assumption

Iberville

Lafourche

Livingston

St. James

St. John the Baptist

St. Mary

Tangipahoa

Terrebonne

The National Hurricane Center has issued a TROPICAL STORM WARNING from San Luis Pass, Texas, to the Alabama-Florida border.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 24 to 36 hours.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for much of Louisiana.

Statewide coordination with our local and federal partners is underway. Now is the time to prepare for heavy rain and potentially severe weather across South Louisiana,” said Gov. Edwards. “We learned from last year’s floods that even unnamed storms can be devastating, so it is critically important for everyone in South Louisiana to get a game plan before this storm system arrives. My office, along with GOHSEP, will provide regular updates as we receive them.

"GOHSEP along with the National Weather Service encourage everyone to avoid focusing on the size of this storm as it moves across the gulf," said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom. "This system may not be large, but heavy rainfall and coastal flooding are almost a certainty. Flash flooding could be a problem with the National Weather Service indicating 10"-15" inches of rain possible in some areas. Use this time to prepare. Listen to information from your local leaders. Monitor your local media. Go to getagameplan.org for critical information to protect you, your family and your business. Finalize your emergency plans and check emergency supply kits now."

State agencies, parish officials and first responders will continue daily briefings.

