Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in Louisiana

Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana early Thursday morning. Cindy had sustained winds of 40 mph at landfall around 2 a.m.
Intense winds and crashing waves continue to wallop several spots along the coast as Tropical Storm Cindy marches its way up the Gulf just hours from making landfall. While the local concern is flooding, many folks who weathered the historic flood in August are downright frightened.
One person suffered minor injuries during an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree in the 7100 block on Florida Blvd.
A Baton Rouge woman has been arrested for reportedly shooting the victim in the arm back on May 3, says the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The following events have been canceled or adjusted due to expected wet weather on June 21 and 22.
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.
Some East Texas men are gaining national attention after a video of them wrangling an over 10 foot long alligator attracted millions of views.
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.
