Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Gulf of Mexico; heavy rain is greatest threat

Most likely arrival times of tropical storm force winds but note chances of TS winds less than 50% for all inland areas. (Source: National Hurricane Center)

The 1 p.m. advisory upgraded the system to Tropical Storm Cindy, but it doesn't change the expected impacts. (Source: WAFB)

Tropical Storm Cindy has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Meteorologist Steve Caparotta said the name will garner additional attention, but residents should remember that this changes nothing with regards to the expected impacts. Heavy rain is still the greatest threat.

As of 1 p.m., the center of circulation was located at 25.9 N, 90.5 W, or about 265 miles south of the mouth of Morgan City. Maximum sustained winds were at 45 mph and the movement was stationary.

The system has prompted the National Hurricane Center to extend the tropical storm warnings and watches along the Gulf Coast, including Louisiana.

It poses a minor coastal surge/flood threat and a potentially heavy/dynamic rain threat to Louisiana and the north-central Gulf region.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a TROPICAL STORM WARNING from High Island, Texas (east of Houston) to the mouth of the Pearl River at the Louisiana-Mississippi state line.

A TROPICAL STORM WATCH is in effect from west of High Island, Texas (east of Houston) to San Luis Pass.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 24 to 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch mean that tropical storm conditions are possible within the warning area, generally within 48 hours.

RPM in line with current thinking of 4"-8"+ of rain locally through Thursday. Less amounts farther inland. #LAwx #MSwx pic.twitter.com/sKS9uqU1Za — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) June 20, 2017

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi from Tuesday morning through Thursday evening.

The following areas in Louisiana are included in the watch: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Orleans, Pointe Coupee, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, St. Tammany, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana. In Mississippi, the areas included are Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson.

NEW: @NWSSPC has upgraded parts of SE Louisiana to a 'Slight Risk' of severe weather today...mainly for poss. of a few tornadoes. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/shrscx4Cod — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) June 20, 2017

Louisiana officials took part in briefings Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the second named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season has formed just off the coast of Venezuela. What was 92L east of the Lesser Antilles has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Bret as of 4 p.m. Monday. This storm is no immediate threat to the Gulf region.

RELATED: WAFB Hurricane Tracking Center

Statewide coordination with our local and federal partners is underway. Now is the time to prepare for heavy rain and potentially severe weather across South Louisiana,” said Gov. Edwards. “We learned from last year’s floods that even unnamed storms can be devastating, so it is critically important for everyone in South Louisiana to get a game plan before this storm system arrives. My office, along with GOHSEP, will provide regular updates as we receive them.

RELATED: Sandbags available in advance of potential flooding

State agencies, parish officials and first responders will continue daily briefings.

"GOHSEP along with the National Weather Service encourage everyone to avoid focusing on the size of this storm as it moves across the gulf," said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom. "This system may not be large, but heavy rainfall and coastal flooding are almost a certainty. Flash flooding could be a problem with the National Weather Service indicating 10"-15" inches of rain possible in some areas. Use this time to prepare. Listen to information from your local leaders. Monitor your local media. Go to getagameplan.org for critical information to protect you, your family and your business. Finalize your emergency plans and check emergency supply kits now."

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.